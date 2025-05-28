Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $50,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE CAH opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $156.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

