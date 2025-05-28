Best Blockchain Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that develop, implement, or provide services related to blockchain technology—such as cryptocurrency miners, exchange operators, and developers of decentralized applications. By investing in these firms, shareholders gain indirect exposure to the growth and adoption of distributed-ledger systems without having to hold digital currencies themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.60. Oracle has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,590,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,432,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 4.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,645,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,485,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 5.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Featured Articles