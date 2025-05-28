Prostatis Group LLC Sells 6,455 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of SOXX opened at $209.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.