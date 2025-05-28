Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Makes New $444,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $213.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.