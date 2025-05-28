Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Makes New $444,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.
American Tower Price Performance
AMT stock opened at $213.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.