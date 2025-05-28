1,088 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $724.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.45 and its 200 day moving average is $801.86. The stock has a market cap of $686.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.