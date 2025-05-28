Promising Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Kinross Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the exploration, mining, or processing of gold. Their market value tends to move in line with changes in the price of gold, as well as company-specific factors like production costs and reserve estimates. Investors use them to gain leveraged exposure to gold’s price fluctuations while also accepting the operational risks of mining firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. 18,565,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,483,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 4,390,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $308.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 6,626,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. 4,371,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

KGC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,599,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256,160. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGC

See Also