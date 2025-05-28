California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $44,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 92,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

