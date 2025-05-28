West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 7,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

