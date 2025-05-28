Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. 1,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.63% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.