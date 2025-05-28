Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.16). Approximately 7,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.23).

Tandem Group Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.61.

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

