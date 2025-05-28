PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.22 and last traded at $95.08. 39,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 65,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

