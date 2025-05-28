Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

