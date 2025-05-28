Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 1,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Yamaha Stock Down 2.2%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.
Yamaha Company Profile
Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.
