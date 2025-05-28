Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 281 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

