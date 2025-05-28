4,669 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after purchasing an additional 488,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,684,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after purchasing an additional 390,708 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.85%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

