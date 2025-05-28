Members Wealth LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Members Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

