Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 114,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

