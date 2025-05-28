Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,345,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $550.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.15 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

