Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 440 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $294.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.04. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

