10,000 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $96,698,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,202.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

