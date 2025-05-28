Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $166,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%

MO stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.