Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.7%

ADSK stock opened at $300.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

