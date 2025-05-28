Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $573.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.37. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

