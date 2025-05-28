Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

