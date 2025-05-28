Nestegg Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TRV opened at $275.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $276.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.