Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Zacks reports. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Reservoir Media Trading Up 7.9%

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Reservoir Media worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

