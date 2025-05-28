Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of ANF opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

