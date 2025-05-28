Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of ANF opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.