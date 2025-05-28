National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.28, Zacks reports. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6%
NTIOF stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
