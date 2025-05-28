National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.28, Zacks reports. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6%

NTIOF stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cormark downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTIOF

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.