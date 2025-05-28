Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5%

SCHV stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

