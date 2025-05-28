Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on June 20th

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2918 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance
OTC LYSFY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $9.64.
About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
