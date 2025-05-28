STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 143.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

