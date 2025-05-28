Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 16th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 0.5% increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

