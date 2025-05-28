Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2528 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 91.2% increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.66.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Uber Stock Ready to Ride Higher on Waymo Partnership
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.