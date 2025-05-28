Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Up 22.7% – What’s Next?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 294,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 73,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Innovotech Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.