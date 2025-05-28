UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:ULS opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. UL Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $712,064. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 119.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 78,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in UL Solutions by 104.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 234,913 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

