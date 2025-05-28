Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
