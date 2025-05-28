Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

