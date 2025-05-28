Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for FIS Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

NYSE:FIS opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

