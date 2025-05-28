Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Star Equity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of STRRP stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.