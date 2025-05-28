Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 30% – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 30% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 296,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,490% from the average daily volume of 18,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

