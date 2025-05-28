Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 35% – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 35% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 290,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,456% from the average daily volume of 18,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Eguana Technologies Trading Up 7.7%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
