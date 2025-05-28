CIBRA Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 370,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,989,000. Kellanova accounts for about 20.4% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $9,423,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,587,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,317,593.92. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,210,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:K opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

