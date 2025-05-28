Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Capri also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.150 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Capri has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Capri by 23.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capri by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

