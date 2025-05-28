Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
