Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $36.87 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

