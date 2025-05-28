Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CJS Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5%

PLD stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.