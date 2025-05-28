Thoma Capital Management LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Barclays PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,635,000 after buying an additional 98,448 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

