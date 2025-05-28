M1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,255 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,968,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 580,119 shares during the period.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of ICSH opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
