1,043 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $289.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

