Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 31,790 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $109,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $324.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

