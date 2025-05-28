Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $879,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Equity Residential accounts for 0.8% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

